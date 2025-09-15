Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.1250.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cushman & Wakefield
In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Director Angela Sun sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $108,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,498 shares in the company, valued at $744,897.96. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 837,554 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,951,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
