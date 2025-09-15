Critical Review: Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) versus Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) and Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Golub Capital BDC has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Capital has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golub Capital BDC and Trinity Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC $397.72 million 9.89 $273.79 million $1.42 10.39 Trinity Capital $237.69 million 4.77 $115.60 million $2.23 7.22

Golub Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Capital. Trinity Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golub Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Golub Capital BDC and Trinity Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC 42.81% 10.87% 4.87% Trinity Capital 51.88% 15.72% 7.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Golub Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Golub Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Golub Capital BDC and Trinity Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golub Capital BDC 0 1 2 0 2.67 Trinity Capital 1 1 2 0 2.25

Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.63%. Trinity Capital has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.23%. Given Golub Capital BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Golub Capital BDC is more favorable than Trinity Capital.

Dividends

Golub Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Trinity Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Golub Capital BDC pays out 109.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Trinity Capital pays out 91.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Trinity Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Trinity Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Golub Capital BDC on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. It typically invests in diversified consumer services, automobiles, healthcare technology, insurance, health care equipment and supplies, hotels, restaurants and leisure, healthcare providers and services, IT services and specialty retails. It seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in first lien traditional senior debt, first lien one stop, junior debt and equity, senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

