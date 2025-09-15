CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $14.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Citigroup raised CommScope to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Northland Capmk raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

COMM opened at $16.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90. CommScope has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $16.83.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.61%.The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CommScope by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

