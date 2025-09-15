Centurion Wealth Management LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,341,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,205,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $654,521.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at $28,274,679.40. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,475,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,461.48. This represents a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,314 shares of company stock worth $5,894,661 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $135.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.72 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFM. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.