Centurion Wealth Management LLC Invests $246,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,657,000 after buying an additional 289,579 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,393,000 after acquiring an additional 157,444 shares during the period. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,461,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 95,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 47,626 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,797,000 after acquiring an additional 32,491 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

IWV stock opened at $374.42 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $273.60 and a fifty-two week high of $375.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.