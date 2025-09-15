Centurion Wealth Management LLC Acquires 130 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.0% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.5% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.6% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $307,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $335.42 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $235.30 and a 1-year high of $338.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

