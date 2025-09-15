Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP is Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,261,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,926 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $28,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,553,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10,241.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,835,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 731.6% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 251,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 220,997 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 59,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.89 on Monday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1227 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

