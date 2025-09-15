Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,452 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $43.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $40.87. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Further Reading

