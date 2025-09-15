Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 805.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of STZ opened at $139.52 on Monday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $139.45 and a 1-year high of $261.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.38, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. Finally, CJS Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.28.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

