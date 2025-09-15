Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Director Lawrence Lepard Buys 63,500 Shares of Stock

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Lepard bought 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$24,447.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 722,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,278. This represents a 9.63% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Cabral Gold Price Performance

Shares of CBR opened at C$0.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$129.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.02. Cabral Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38.

About Cabral Gold

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

