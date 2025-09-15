Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Director Lawrence Lepard Buys 63,500 Shares of Stock

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Lepard bought 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$24,447.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 722,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,278. This represents a 9.63% increase in their ownership of the stock.
Cabral Gold Price Performance
Shares of CBR opened at C$0.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$129.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.02. Cabral Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38.
About Cabral Gold
