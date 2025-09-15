Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.1111.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLSH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Bullish in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bullish in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bullish in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bullish in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bullish in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BLSH opened at $51.88 on Monday. Bullish has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $118.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion and a PE ratio of -1,026.19.

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

