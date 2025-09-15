Brokerages Set Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Target Price at $636.36

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $636.3636.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $512.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $538.14 and a 200-day moving average of $557.53. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

