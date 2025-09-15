Brokerages Set Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Price Target at $30.00

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th.

NYSE:AROC opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $383.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. Archrock had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Archrock will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 224,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,003.86. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROC. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $43,092,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $25,374,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,047,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after purchasing an additional 681,160 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth $16,027,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,237,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,738,000 after purchasing an additional 545,336 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

