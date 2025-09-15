BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) versus Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) and BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Assembly Biosciences and BridgeBio Pharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences $33.25 million 5.04 -$40.18 million ($5.58) -3.92 BridgeBio Pharma $221.90 million 44.12 -$535.76 million ($4.09) -12.52

Analyst Recommendations

Assembly Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BridgeBio Pharma. BridgeBio Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assembly Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Assembly Biosciences and BridgeBio Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 BridgeBio Pharma 0 0 17 0 3.00

Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 89.17%. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus price target of $63.94, indicating a potential upside of 24.86%. Given Assembly Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Assembly Biosciences is more favorable than BridgeBio Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Assembly Biosciences and BridgeBio Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences -117.20% -149.01% -39.04% BridgeBio Pharma -329.25% N/A -85.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Assembly Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Assembly Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Assembly Biosciences has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma beats Assembly Biosciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial. The company also develops ABI-4334, a next-generation capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV). In addition, it develops an oral non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor targeting transplant-related herpesviruses; and a small molecule interferon-a receptor agonist targeting HBV and HDV. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and BeiGene, Ltd. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD. The company also develops Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for treating autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1, or ADH1; and BBP-418, a glycosylation substrate pro-drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9). In addition, it engages in developing products for mendelian, oncology, and gene therapy diseases. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with the Leland Stanford Junior University; and Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

