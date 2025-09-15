BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTRE Stock Position Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,925 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 18.47% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $32,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XTRE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XTRE opened at $49.90 on Monday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of three years. XTRE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

