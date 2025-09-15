BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XONE Shares Sold by Holcombe Financial Inc.

Holcombe Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Holcombe Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Holcombe Financial Inc.’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XONE. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.76 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

