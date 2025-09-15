Bangor Savings Bank Has $179,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $22,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,620,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $139.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.03. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.22 and a twelve month high of $145.58. The stock has a market cap of $155.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

