Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ITT by 3,513.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price objective on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

Insider Activity at ITT

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $5,994,792.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,022,031.36. This represents a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Down 0.4%

ITT stock opened at $177.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.61 and a 200-day moving average of $149.64. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.64 and a fifty-two week high of $178.69.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.99%.The business had revenue of $972.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.