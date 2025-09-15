Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in News Corporation $NWSA

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Value Investors Ltd bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth about $122,391,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth about $85,213,000. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its holdings in News by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 11,147,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,542 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in News by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,846,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in News by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,450,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NWSA. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 price objective on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.62.

News Stock Down 1.0%

News stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. News Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. News’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 70.0%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

