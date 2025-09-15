Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 64.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 109.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 14.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,306,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,112,000 after purchasing an additional 405,022 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,076.60. The trade was a 38.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:AGCO opened at $109.02 on Monday. AGCO Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.79 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.75 and its 200-day moving average is $100.87.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. AGCO had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-5.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

AGCO announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 86.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AGCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

