Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 984.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE stock opened at $124.70 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $103.07 and a 52-week high of $137.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.