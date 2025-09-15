Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust $FXF

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXF. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FXF opened at $111.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.49. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 1-year low of $96.61 and a 1-year high of $112.37.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

