AUSD (AUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $18.15 Million

AUSD (AUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One AUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000871 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. AUSD has a market capitalization of $57.24 million and approximately $18.15 million worth of AUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115,523.42 or 0.99808899 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114,721.13 or 0.99927917 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.94 or 0.00356212 BTC.

AUSD Profile

AUSD’s launch date was July 7th, 2024. AUSD’s total supply is 128,905,817 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,212,878 tokens. The official website for AUSD is www.agora.finance. AUSD’s official Twitter account is @withausd.

Buying and Selling AUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “AUSD (AUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. AUSD has a current supply of 128,905,817. The last known price of AUSD is 1.00039089 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $18,945,180.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.agora.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.