aTyr Pharma’s (ATYR) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Leerink Partners

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Leerink Partners in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATYR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATYR

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

Shares of ATYR opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 2,652,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $6,092,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 334.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 1,231,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 1,170,276 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 306,100.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 658,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 658,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.