aTyr Pharma’s (ATYR) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Partners

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Leerink Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ATYR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded aTyr Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATYR traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.02. 147,081,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,365. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $99.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.01.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 143,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

