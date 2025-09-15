aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Leerink Partners

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Leerink Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ATYR traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 127,004,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of aTyr Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 294.7% during the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,000 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

