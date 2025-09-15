aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Leerink Partners

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Leerink Partners in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATYR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of aTyr Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock traded down $5.02 on Monday, hitting $1.01. 153,194,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,633. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.01. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of aTyr Pharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

