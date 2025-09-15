Apella Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF $DFGX

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 43.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,348,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,664 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.9% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF worth $71,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Center Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 1,235,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,548,000 after buying an additional 55,988 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 831,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33,211 shares during the period. United Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. United Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 419,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFGX opened at $53.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $54.48.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.