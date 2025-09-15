Analysts Set McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) PT at $325.35

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $325.1364.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,331,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,840,787,000 after acquiring an additional 921,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,828,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,175,800,000 after acquiring an additional 272,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,828,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,901,595,000 after acquiring an additional 276,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $2,780,712,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,954 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $305.49 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.33 and its 200 day moving average is $306.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

