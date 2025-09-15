Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Has $534,000 Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,797,000 after buying an additional 226,246 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $896,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 18,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $50.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $374.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

