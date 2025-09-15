Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.8% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,063,000 after purchasing an additional 52,234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,944 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $586.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.68. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $587.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

