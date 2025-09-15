Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

VO opened at $291.80 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $294.07. The stock has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.54 and a 200-day moving average of $270.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.