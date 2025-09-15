6,285 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Acquired by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 398.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of CL opened at $83.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.95 and a 200 day moving average of $89.54. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $82.29 and a 52-week high of $106.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

