Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,000 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Zhejiang Expressway Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of Zhejiang Expressway stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Zhejiang Expressway has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.

Zhejiang Expressway Company Profile

Zhejiang Expressway Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, constructs, operates, maintains, and manages roads in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Toll Operation, Securities Operation, and Others segments. The Toll Operation segment operates and manages high grade roads; and collects expressway tolls.

