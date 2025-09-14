WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 518,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 187,872 shares.The stock last traded at $37.29 and had previously closed at $37.26.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 980,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,823,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

