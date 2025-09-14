Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 3,112 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,497,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,396,000 after buying an additional 4,290,076 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,325,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,034,000 after buying an additional 418,491 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,371,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,197,000 after buying an additional 75,638 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,218,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,162,000 after buying an additional 142,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,120,000 after buying an additional 840,839 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $97.59. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average of $89.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

