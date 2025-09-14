WAM Active (ASX:WAA) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 15,816 Shares

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 15,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.92 per share, with a total value of A$14,598.17.
Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 8th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 18,932 shares of WAM Active stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.91 per share, for a total transaction of A$17,284.92.
The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.75.
WAM Active Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
