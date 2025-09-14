Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 143,691 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 143,691 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $45,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,743,000 after buying an additional 46,453 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,037,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 36,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $223,259.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,417.92. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $974,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 107,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,819.24. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,632. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 280.06, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.62. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $70.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.