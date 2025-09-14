Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 407,771 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,344,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,771 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $44,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 19.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,185,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,093 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,888,000 after buying an additional 415,206 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 109.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,986,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,951,000 after buying an additional 2,609,857 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,543,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,638,000 after buying an additional 36,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 207.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,774,000 after buying an additional 1,329,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $51.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is -434.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $467,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,805.23. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

