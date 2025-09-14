Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) CFO Corey Baker Sells 1,000 Shares

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CFO Corey Baker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,012.64. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Corey Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 8th, Corey Baker sold 1,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $38,510.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Corey Baker sold 1,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00.

COCO stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 11.50%.The company had revenue of $168.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COCO. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter worth about $3,035,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vita Coco by 398.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 78,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vita Coco by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 102.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 258,521 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

