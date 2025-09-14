Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,032,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,717,000 after purchasing an additional 537,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,751,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,508,000 after purchasing an additional 762,319 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,049,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,507,000 after purchasing an additional 334,417 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,145,000 after purchasing an additional 390,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,140,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,668,000 after purchasing an additional 223,406 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BSCT stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $18.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

