Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. $VRTS Stock Position Decreased by City Center Advisors LLC

City Center Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. R Squared Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $197.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.18 and a fifty-two week high of $252.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The closed-end fund reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.08. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $210.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $188.25.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

