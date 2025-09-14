Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Bought by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 314.4% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,295,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,949 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,163,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,969 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,760,000 after purchasing an additional 857,098 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,630,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,768,000 after purchasing an additional 792,628 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

