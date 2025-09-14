United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.85.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.21, for a total transaction of $4,237,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,409.01. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 11,375 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.41, for a total transaction of $4,520,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,816 shares of company stock worth $45,836,113. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $405.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.48. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $436.95.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

