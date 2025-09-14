Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 51,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $4,982,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,554,972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $367,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $214.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.92. The firm has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

