U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Director Sells $49,026.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) Director Nancy Ham sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $49,026.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,929.74. This represents a 23.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.77 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $197.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.05%.U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $18,886,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,702,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 345,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,964,000 after purchasing an additional 84,878 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 888,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USPH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

