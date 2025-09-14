TrueWealth Advisors LLC Takes $703,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,868 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.4%

STX stock opened at $195.99 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $199.24. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.71.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 478,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,632,720. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,976. This represents a 87.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,078 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,503. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

