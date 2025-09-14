Trainline (LON:TRN) Board Initiates Share Repurchase Plan

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 320 to GBX 325 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 441.25.

Shares of LON TRN opened at GBX 300.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,369.94 and a beta of 1.64. Trainline has a 12 month low of GBX 247.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 452.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 271.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 276.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

