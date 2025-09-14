Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Stock Position Raised by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,033,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,500 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 29,189,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,640,000 after purchasing an additional 808,074 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,335,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,775,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 197,885.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,055,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 14,879,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.4%

TEVA stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of -124.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $799,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $91,763.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,774 shares in the company, valued at $102,693.84. The trade was a 47.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

