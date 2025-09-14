Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.85, but opened at $15.87. Sumitomo Chemcl shares last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 104 shares traded.

Sumitomo Chemcl Stock Down 2.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.29 and a beta of 0.25.

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemcl had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.35%.The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemcl Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

